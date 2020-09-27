During the Institute of Tourism Studies (ITS) recovery sessions, students reading for a Higher National Diploma in Food Preparation and Production carved a number of artistic sculptures made out of chocolate and butter.

The hand-carved sculptures are part of the students’ advanced pastry module and were completed during the September recovery sessions, which were meant to make up for the lost modules due to the institute’s closure in March.

An ITS student preparing for a dinner event.

ITS lecturer Andrew Farrugia, who has been teaching advanced techniques in this specialised area for the past 23 years, said that the was to teach the students about the artistry and sculpting in food, which would assist them to develop this knowledge in culinary arts.

The sculptures were exhibited at the ITS campus in Luqa during a dinner event organised by the Diploma in Events students. The Minister for Tourism and Consumer Protection Julia Farrugia Portelli who visited the exhibition of sculptures, commended the students and lecturers on these works of art. The minister said that these students’ works are a reflection of the industry offerings and the students’ − tomorrow’s industry professionals − look towards a bright and stronger future ahead.

ITS director of corporate services Claire Briffa said that the September recovery sessions helped the students recuperate the missed lectures which were scheduled for the second semester. She added that the lecturers and students’ commitment during these past three weeks helped to acquire the skills and techniques to transform their research and ideas into these handmade showpieces.