The Institute of Tourism Studies will be holding a series of classes for students to make up for time lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli said the recovery sessions would cover previously missed practical tutorials that should have been held during the second semester of the last academic year, but were suspended due to the pandemic.

The recovery sessions will start from September 1, 2020.

Some 179 students are expected to take part in around 160 catch-up sessions in three different areas of study.

Farrugia Portelli said that strict health and safety procedures had been approved by the authorities and were to be followed by all on campus.