For the past few years Malta has been described as the European economic miracle. Strong growth, low unemployment and high fiscal surpluses have placed this small island at the forefront of European rankings when it came to economic performance.

We have taken it for granted and many have dismissed or not prioritised pressing challenges that we were facing. The economy may prove to be an Achilles heel for the island.

Economies are living organisms. They need to be nurtured and sustained. They need to be prepared for the future ahead of them through various investments including education.

They need to be guided on the principles and values which underpin their growth and the way in which the wealth generated is distributed.

They also need to be protected and hand-held to navigate the many challenges ahead of them.

We are now seen negatively as an island with weak institutions and engrained corruption. The damage is irreparable

Though many times we think of investments in hard assets such as roads and infrastructure as being paramount to economic development, research shows that soft investments in reputation and institutional quality are just as, if not more, important than hard investments.

It is for this reason that the current situation is untenable and is seriously damaging Malta’s economic future.

The events of the past weeks have cast serious doubt on our institutional quality and workings. The stresses of our constitutional and institutional design have been felt as never before. The progress made has uncovered more questions. A web has been uncovered and has put the island under the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.

This needs to be also seen in the wider context. We have seen the MoneyVal report condemning Malta’s performance and the potential of a blacklisting is still lingering over the island. We have local banks that due to a number of reasons, including a global move towards derisking, have lost their US dollar correspondent facilities. We have international agencies and bodies doubting the robustness of our institutions. All these factors are eating away into an ad-vanced economy’s greatest assets: reputation and credibility.

Malta has always faced stiff competition to attract investment, to sustain our generous welfare state and to create job opportunities. Past governments have always built economic and investment policies and developed economic sectors on the basis of Malta’s reputation and standing.

Today this has changed. We are now seen negatively as an island with weak institutions and en-grained corruption. The damage is irreparable, and it will take a lot for us to regain the trust and credibility we once enjoyed.

In Roman mythology, Janus, the god of gates, has two faces: one looking to the past and one looking into the future. This is exactly what our decisive action needs to be like. Decisive action needs to start now and not be delayed.

The mess needs to be exposed to its core because it is only then that we will win the confidence of doing things right.

We need to look at the past to uncover corrupt practices and action needs to be done. Concurrently, we need to look at our collective future as this crisis calls us to ask the right questions of what country we want to build.

The future needs to start with a critical examination of who we are, and it is only then that we need to start looking at shaping a new constitution and society based on good governance and institutional quality.

In the meantime, we must prepare ourselves that the economy which many believed was un-breakable may show its limits very soon. To limit the extent of such strains, the country needs decisive action today. As Sun Tzu said in The Art of War, “there is no in-stance of a country having benefited from prolonged warfare”.

JP Fabri is an economist and visiting assistant lecturer at the University of Malta.