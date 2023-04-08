The stakes will be very high for both Birkikara and Gżira United when they face off in the Premier League this afternoon as the race for the final two places in this summer’s UEFA Conference League reaches a climax between Saturday and Monday.

Last weekend, Birkirkara pummeled Hibernians 5-0 to leapfrog Gżira United into second place of the Premier League standings on 44 points, and put themselves in a strong position as they are two clear of the Maroons and four ahead of Mosta and Balzan who are tied in fourth place.

On the other hand, pressure is growing on Gżira United after the Maroons suffered a third successive defeat last week to Mosta and will be aware that another slip up this afternoon could potentially see them drop out of the top three places if there is a winner in the clash between Mosta and Balzan on Monday.

