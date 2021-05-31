Malta national teams head coach Devis Mangia was left fuming after watching his players suffering a fitness collapse during their 3-0 defeat to Northern Ireland in an international friendly played in Klagenfurt on Sunday.

After somewhat matching their opponents during the first 45 minutes, the national team suffered a serious drop in their energy levels after the interval with the Northern Ireland players going on to score two quick-fire goals that wrapped up a comfortable win.

For the majority of the national team players, Sunday’s match against the Northern Ireland was the first match in almost two months following the Health Authorities decision to introduce a Legal Notice that banned organized sport due to COVID-19.

