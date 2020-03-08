For investors, appreciating the dynamics of market indices is crucial especially when considering their investment decisions. Although market indices have been created to cater for different asset classes including equities, bonds and alternative investments, the most common we find are the equity-market indices.

Equity-market indices are a group of shares put together in a standardised way to provide a useful market performance. In other words, an equity-market index groups together a certain list of shares and gives an idea of how the industry or market represented in the index is doing.

There are several indices created across the globe which are categorised into different areas. Some indices separate large, mid-sized and small companies into different categories. Others use investing strategies like growth, value or dividend-investing to select component stocks.

The most popular indices are those based on which country that particular stock is trading. In fact, one of the mostly followed indices in the world is the S&P 500 which includes the largest 500 companies in the United States weighted according to their market capitalisation.

Each stock in the index is given a weighting based on its market value, not on the actual stock price. Therefore market-capitalisation-weighted indices give more weight to companies with higher market capitalisations. This means that large companies like Apple and Microsoft, which have a combined market cap of $2.5 trillion, have much greater weightings than the smaller companies that make up the indices.

Therefore, if Apple and Microsoft, which make up circa 10 per cent of the whole S&P 500 index, have a bad day, these can throw off the whole index even though the index include 498 other companies.

On the flip side, indices can show trends and changes in investing patterns of that particular market and also serve as a yardstick for comparing your personal portfolio. Although one cannot invest directly in a stock market index, investing can be done through a tracker fund or Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) which allow the investor to track the performance of those indices.

For several decades now, market-capitalisation-weighted indices, like the S&P 500 index, have served as the foundation of a passive approach to investing.

Many investors have long viewed these indices as an efficient way to gain broad exposure to a wide variety of equity markets. Yet today, more advanced approaches to index construction is helping to improve on this traditional approach through what is being called as ‘smart beta’ investing.

Smart beta seeks to improve returns, reduce risk and increase diversification while delivering greater exposure to the market

The emergence of smart beta assets came as a result of several shifting trends in the investment management industry. Following significant losses by large cap and growth stocks in the dot-com crash, investor’s interest for non-market cap index strategies increased.

With the advances in technology, many of the insights that were historically available to investment analysts could now be captured in a more systematic fashion. This intersection of trends has largely driven the creation and adoption of smart beta strategies.

Smart beta is basically a blend of active and passive investing. It follows an index making it passive, but it also considers alternative factors in choosing the stocks or investments from within the index. In other words, a smart beta fund that tracks the S&P 500 index would not select every stock on the index by market capitalisation. Instead, it might select only the ones that exhibit a specific behaviour and tilt towards specific factors to achieve a particular outcome.

There are five main factors used in smart beta investing, these being quality, value, momentum, low volatility and dividend growth.

In summary, quality factor looks at companies which reflects historically high return on equity, stable year- on-year earnings growth and low financial leverage. Value factor looks at companies which are considered cheap in comparison with their peers. The momentum factor aims to identify stocks with high price performance over the last 12 months. Low-volatility factor would only include companies which have consistently shown low price fluctuations and thereby defend against potential market downturns. Finally, the dividend-growth factor reflects on the performance of companies with a track record of consistently growing dividends.

All over the world, assets in smart beta ETFs have risen dramatically and this rapid development may be explained by the unintended risks of investing in a market-capitalisation-weighted index, such as concentrations in large-cap stocks and expensive stocks. As mentioned, one of the risks is large-cap bias which means that, keeping with our example, the largest 10 shares in the S&P 500 represent 25 per cent of the whole index. Another issue is overvaluation bias which means that the index will give a strong tilt towards overvalued stocks as the largest holdings in an index would be those that are the most overvalued.

Smart beta strategies, on the other hand, rely less on market-cap weightings so that they avoid one stock overly influencing a funds value. Furthermore, these strategies manage to remove some of that human element – the day-to- day management, personal stock picking and market timing attempts – and replace it instead with engineered algorithms, computerised company assessments and a carefully crafted screen for stocks, and you would have something that lands between the realms of active and passive management.

Essentially, smart beta seeks to improve returns, reduce risk and increase diversification while delivering greater exposure to the market. By combining both characteristics of passive and active investing, investors retain many benefits of passive strategies while also attempting to improve returns. Smart beta strategies implement a rule-based alternative to passive investing outside of the traditional weighted-cap strategy. Besides greater exposure and diversification, funds attempt to increase risk-adjusted returns by taking advantage of known anomalies in asset classes.

Christian Buhagiar is Portofolio Manager at BOV Asset Management Ltd