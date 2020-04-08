Nominate someone who you think deserves some kindness, and Jackpot.com will deliver a free meal and a personal message on your behalf.

Things have been a little bit uneasy lately, but this lotto company has come up with a campaign that might cheer us all up. Thanks to Jackpot.com’s #SendSomeLove campaign, you have the chance to nominate a person or a couple who deserves that little extra care from you.

How does it work? All you have to do is think of someone who deserves a little bit of love and nominate them by filling in this form. Let Jackpot.com know what your nominee’s favourite food is, so they can get an idea of what they should choose. Tell them a bit about your nominee and write the message you want to send.

Jackpot.com will randomly select five nominations every week and they will deliver a free meal and your personal message to your nominee/s. You can nominate either one person or a couple – it could be your grandparents, a family member who is in quarantine, or a friend who works in an essential sector.

So go on, nominate someone!

Jackpot.com will be using 50 per cent of the proceeds from their very own Luzzu Lotto towards this campaign. You can help spread the word by sharing the form on social media using the hashtag #SendSomeLove, and if you’re a nominee, share a picture of what you received using the same hashtag.

Luzzu Lotto is a Maltese lottery which is only offered by Jackpot.com. The first draw took place back in March 2019, and this lottery has been making big waves ever since. The jackpot is fixed at €2 million, but every now and then, a superdraw takes place which brings a jackpot of €5 million to shore! Luzzu Lotto draws take place every Monday and Thursday at 22:00 CET.

Jackpot.com is an iGaming company which is regulated by the Malta Gaming Authority. They give you the opportunity to bet on lotteries from around the world, try your luck on scratchcards, and also play some fantastic casino games. It was launched in 2016, and in 2018, Jackpot.com enhanced its offering to include custom lotteries and new games, including Luzzu Lotto, based on its proprietary insured Random Number Generator (iRNG).

Disclaimer: Gambling can be harmful if not controlled. Please play responsibly. For more information visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk