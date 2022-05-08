Professional cyclists might tackle the Alps – but for families and friends, there are less challenging routes.

Spring is the best time for a cycling holiday. Combining some of Europe’s best scenery with tasty stops and overnight stays at lovely country hotels, these routes offer the best fun you can have on two wheels.

Danube River

The iconic Danube spans 10 countries and, over 2,850km, has plenty of riverside cycle paths running through Germany, Austria, Slovakia and Hungary. Of course, you don’t have to cycle all the way, and there are various options – like starting in Vienna and cycling to Budapest, or cycling from Passau in Germany and finishing in Slovakia’s capital, Bratislava. For beginners, the advice is to tackle the route downstream – as this means that you would be cycling downhill.

Andalucia

The route from Cordoba to Granada and Seville offers the best that Andalucia can offer – culture, architecture, dramatic countryside where castles perch on top of postcard-perfect villages and, when the going gets tough, tasty stops at tapas bars.

Pisa to Florence

Yes, with all its hills, Tuscany might not be the obvious choice for the amateur cyclist. However, by pacing it well and scheduling rest days, the route from Pisa to Florence is doable. Start from Pisa and cycle along the Serchio River to Lucca, where an overnight stay will help you regain your strength. Then cycle to Montecatini Terme where – as the name suggests – there are plenty of spas that work wonders for your tired muscles. Having rested, head to Florence for a well-deserved city break.

Black Forest, Germany

The Southern Black Forest Cycle Route is a circular journey that starts and ends in Freiburg. This 248-km stretch is mainly flat, with a few low hills in the forest – making it ideal for families. The scenery is especially beautiful – and you will enjoy cycling through farmland, forest and vineyards, as well as along the Rhine. Those wanting a more leisurely approach can also spend a few nights in the medieval villages that dot the route.

Amsterdam to Bruges

Thanks to its flat landscape – and bicycle-friendly attitude, the Netherlands is paradise for cyclists.

Cycling from Amsterdam to Bruges might appear a bit of a long haul on the map – but in reality, the distances are friendly, especially when planned over a week. Cyclists get to enjoy Antwerp, Ghent and, near Bruges, the beautiful beaches of the North Sea coast.