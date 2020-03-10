David Thake and Graziella Galea have tied in the second count for a casual election to replace the seat vacated by former Nationalist leader Simon Busuttil.

Thake was in the lead in the first count of votes but by the second count, other candidates were eliminated and their votes appeared to go to former St Paul’s Bay Mayor Graziella Galea.

A recount is under way in a highly unusual situation for a casual election.

Whoever is elected will replace Busuttil who resigned last month to take up the post of general secretary of the European People's Party in Brussels.

Thake and Galea talking to the electoral commission as they tie on 1,877 votes each in the second count. Photo: Keith Micallef

In the second of Tuesday's casual elections, Ivan Bartolo is in the lead to replace Marthese Portelli.

Bartolo, an entrepreneur, secured the most votes in the first count from the ninth district. The seat became vacant after Portelli’s shock resignation. His election would be highly significant as he has been touted as a possible candidate for the leadership.

Though he had initially supported Delia, last summer Bartolo had called for change in the wake of the historic double drubbing in the European and council elections.

Ivan Bartolo is in the lead in the first count. Photo: Keith Micallef

He was also part of a group of general council members, the PN’s highest organ, who had collected signatures to trigger a vote of confidence. However, Dr Delia had passed the test garnering 68 per cent of the votes.