Ivan Falzon has been appointed the new chief executive officer of the Water Services Corporation.



Falzon, who until February led Mater Dei Hospital as its CEO, succeeds Richard Bilocca, who has moved on to Wasteserv.



"I am excited to be joining the WSC team," Falzon said. "I believe that water and data are the commodities of the next generation, and as a country, we really should double up our focus on making the right investments to fit this reality.

"I promise my full commitment and loyalty to elevate the corporation and its employees for the challenges that lie ahead."



Falzon had a career in the aviation sector before being appointed to CEO of Mater Dei in 2014. During his time there, he led the hospital through a number of transformational projects.