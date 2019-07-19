A concert by veteran singer Ivan Grech, held on July 23 raised €32,758.27 for Puttinu Cares. The amount wass made up of all the revenue from ticket sales, as well as donations.

Mr Grech has been supporting Puttinu for a number of years. Since 2010, through his own shows and initiatives, as well as with his band Winter Moods, he has manage to raise a total of over €100,000 for Puttinu Cares alone.

During the show of over two hours, Mr Grech performed some of his Winter Moods hits, as well as covers of some of his favourite songs through the years. He also performed his recent first solo hit ‘Somebody Like You’ for the first time live. Over 3000 people attended the show.

“I am delighted with the show, the amazing feedback we received and especially about the donation for Puttinu. Thank you to everyone who attended, supported and donated. It was a pleasure to work with Puttinu on another event. It was a memorable night. Raising over €32,000 for Puttinu through one concert is a big satisfaction.

“I firmly believe in the generosity of my people, who always come together to support when there is need,” Mr Grech said.

He was joined on stage by Maltese-Australian musicians Nicky Bomba and Michael Caruana from the Melbourne Ska Orchestra and Jacuzzi Masterpiece. He also performed a touching duet of ‘Shallow’ with upcoming star of Britain’s Got Talent fame, Giorgia Borg.