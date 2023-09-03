Wintermoods frontman and songwriter Ivan Grech is releasing a new song titled "(Let’s Get) High on Love"' on Monday.

The release is Grech's second solo venture following his successful debut with "Somebody Like You" in 2019.

"(Let’s Get) High on Love showcases a fresh approach to songwriting and production," Grech said.

He said the song took off from a sound that inspired an ambience, an atmospheric base that dictated a vibe for haunting, relaxed melodies leading to a catchy chorus.

"In sound, lyric, and melody, it projects an uplifting feeling of togetherness, of becoming one," Grech said.

The song was produced at Temple Studios, in collaboration with David Vella. The song explores a more modern sound with a nod to the 1980s that has found renewed popularity in recent times.

"(Let’s Get) High on Love" serves as a sneak peek into a larger project - a solo album, scheduled for release in 2024.

The video will be available here as soon as the song is released.