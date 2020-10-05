Ivan J. Bartolo submitted his resignation from the House of Representatives on Monday, setting off the process which will see new PN leader Bernard Grech become leader of the opposition.

Bartolo was elected to the House in March to replace Marthese Portelli. Since his appointment was by casual election, his replacement will be by co-option.

The PN Executive is due to meet on Monday evening to formally nominate Grech, who will be sworn in as MP on Tuesday.

He is expected to be sworn in as Leader of the Opposition by the President on Wednesday.

In comments while announcing his resignation, Bartolo said it had been a privilege to serve as a member of the House of Representatives.

“We must change our attitude and move away from the partisan politics of red and blue. This is why it was not so difficult to do this move, as my aim was to serve. The country will move forward with a stronger Opposition,” he said.

Bartolo thanked outgoing Opposition leader Adrian Delia for appointing him Digital Society spokesperson. He also thanked his parliamentary colleagues, the government whip and the parliamentary staff.