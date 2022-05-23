Ivan Perisic has been one of the revelations of the season and a key player in Inter Milan’s ultimately unsuccessful challenge to retain the Serie A title, but the dynamic wide man could be out the door come the summer.

Eight goals and six assists in the league from the wing-back do not tell the whole story behind the 33-year-old’s impact in Simone Inzaghi’s debut season as coach, his hugely impressive form pushing Inter to try to extend his stay in Milan.

The Croatia international’s contract expires at the end of next month and he is yet to strike a deal with Inter as they have refused to meet his demand of six million euros ($6.3 million) a season.

Italian media report that Juventus are willing to step in and offer Perisic what he wants in order to take one of the league’s shining lights to Turin while Paulo Dybala potentially goes in the other direction.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta