Ivan Woods has been named as the new Malta U-21 national team coach, the Malta Football Association announced in a statement.

The former Sliema Wanderers and Malta striker replaces Francesco Macri who was named as interim coach of the U-21 selection following the sudden departure of Gilbert Agius. Macri will remain with the U-21 set-up along with Herman Bugeja.

Added to that, Woods, formerly the Malta U-17 national team coach, has also been appointed as the new Technical Co-Ordinator across all categories and will work with national teams head coach Michele Marcolini.

In this role, Woods will replace Alessandro Zinnari who left his post at the Malta FA last month to take over the reins of Premier League side Santa Lucia FC.

