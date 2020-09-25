Irish rugby great Rob Kearney says he lived the dream of “every five-year-old” as he announced his retirement from Leinster and the national side on Thursday.

The 34-year-old is the most successful player from his province and country in terms of trophies including four European Cups and four Six Nations, two of those Grand Slams.

The rampaging full-back — capped 95 times by his country and played three Tests for the British and Irish Lions — also played in the Joe Schmidt-coached Ireland sides that recorded historic victories over New Zealand (November 2016, November 2018).

However, Kearney decided to hang up his boots — at least with his province and country as he is strongly linked with a move to Super Rugby franchise Western Force — after losing to Saracens in last weekend’s European Champions Cup quarter-final.

