All IVF treatment has been suspended until the public health emergency, sparked by the novel coronavirus pandemic, is over.

Both Mater Dei Hospital’s Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Clinic and Saint James Conception Unit have suspended their operations for new fertility treatment, a health ministry spokesperson said.

Consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist Mark Sant, the clinical lead at the ART Clinic, said treatments were postponed to decrease unnecessary exposure.

“This is not an ideal time to get pregnant. Pregnant women are vulnerable people, need frequent visits to their doctor and will need hospital admission for delivery for sure. So planned pregnancies are best avoided right now,” he said.

“It’s like time has been suspended. The ones that were about to start will start after COVID-19 and, in the meantime, ART Clinic has stopped. So no new ones have been recruited.

“Like most other things, the pause button has been pressed.” New treatment was suspended from March 12 and the last egg collection involving women already undergoing IVF was carried out on April 1 at the ART Clinic.

At both facilities only emergency cryopreservation of gametes – that is, the freezing of sperm and eggs – is being carried out for oncology and urgent urology cases.

Assisted reproductive technology procedures will resume once the current public health emergency is over, the ministry spokesperson said.

Pregnant women – along with those over 65 and people with certain chronic conditions – are considered to be at risk of complications if they contract the coronavirus.

As a result, the health authorities have told these vulnerable groups to stay indoors unless they absolutely need to leave their homes for very basic needs.

One pregnant woman, who is due to undergo a caesarean section soon, is among the 293 people who have contracted the virus in Malta.

Last week, health authorities said the 36-year-old Italian woman and her unborn baby were in “good condition”.