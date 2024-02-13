Tens of thousands of jubilant fans crammed the streets of Abidjan on Monday for the Ivory Coast’s victory parade after the hosts’ remarkable Africa Cup of Nations triumph the night before.

Just as in 2015 for their last AFCON triumph, the Elephants roamed the streets of the country’s economic capital.

Sebastien Haller, who scored the decisive goal in Sunday’s 2-1 final win over Nigeria, and the rest of the squad were perched on a truck fitted out for the occasion with a three star sign to mark the Ivorians’ third title.

With Monday declared a special holiday fans massed on bridges and avenues, many ignoring the oppressive heat to run alongside the victors’ mechanical chariot.

After a festive four hour parade the team, under heavy police escort, arrived at the Felix Houphouët-Boigny stadium.

