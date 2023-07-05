Hats off to Neptunes’ 36-year-old Alesandar Ivovic for a truly remarkable performance which lifted his team-mates to a 12-11 victory over Sliema on Wednesday.

It was a steely match which exuded confidence from both sets of players who put all their heart into it in front of a very good crowd.

It was, in fact, the best duel of the season so far, with quality goals and exciting fare, excellent goalkeeping, alternating fortunes, sporting camaraderie and good refereeing.

The balance between the sides and their resolve not to let their numerous fans down were there for all to see.

The match was dominated by rigid man-to-man shadowing, especially from Sliema. They took a two-goal kick-start with the goals coming from their foreign duo Dmitrii Kholod u Andrija Prlainovic.

