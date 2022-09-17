The 130th edition of “Ix-Xagħra” magazine has just been published.

In it one can find messages from various organisations hailing from the village, including the local council, the feast organising committee, the Victory Band and others.

Among the many interesting articles, there is one by Rev Dr Joseph Bezzina commemorating the 100th year since September 8 was established as a national day in the country.

Another contribution describes the various artistic works which Joseph Sagona has in the Xagħra Basilica and elsewhere in the village.

Other articles in the magazine feature Gozitan emigration in the 1930s, childhood memories from the 1970s, the experience of a local actress and an interview with artist Marvic Muscat.

“Ix-Xagħra” provides interesting reading for all as it also provides an updated list of activities that have taken place in the locality since the previous number of the publication was issued.