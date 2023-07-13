Basque rider Ion Izagirre broke away for a solo triumph on stage 12 of the Tour de France on Thursday after a hilly run through the Beaujolais vineyards.

In the overall standings defending champion Jonas Vingegaard retained a slender 17sec lead over Tadej Pogacar on a fast-paced day of relentless attacking before three mountain stages.

It was a second win for Izagirre’s team Cofidis after Victor Lafay won in San Sebastian, and also a second Basque win after Pello Bilbao won stage 10 on Tuesday.

There was around 25km of climbing on the run from Roanne to Belleville as the peloton tore across the hilly 189km route with the pack splintering.

