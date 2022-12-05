IZI Group plc, the largest land-based gaming operator in Malta and the newly established operator of the National Lottery of Malta are proud sponsors of 'Diplomazija astuta’, the official Malta Pavilion at the 59th International Art Exhibition La Biennale Di Venezia, commissioned by Arts Council Malta.

'Diplomazija astuta' is one of the first works of art in the world to receive a carbon neutral certification. The Malta Pavilion curatorial team explored an approach to art that needs to rethink its role while reducing its environmental impact and CO2 emissions - as a response to the current environment and climate crisis.

The Malta Pavilion reimagines Caravaggio’s seminal altarpiece as a kinetic, sculptural installation. Through the use of induction technology, participant artist Arcangelo Sassolino drops molten steel from a structure overhead into seven rectangular basins of water. At a fascinating round table talk titled Per un'arte responsabile held on October 21, 2022 at the Arsenale di Venezia, the curatorial team and leading specialists in the field of global climate action explored the case history of Sassolino’s installation. This provided data for discussion on current practices in sustainability, innovation, and artistic practice.

Coordinated by Massimo Cocco, the panel consisted of Andrea del Mercato, Director General of La Biennale di Venezia; Keith Sciberras, Professor in the Faculty of Arts at the University of Malta and Curator; Romina Delia, Arts Council Malta; Susanna Sieff, Senior Sustainability Advisor; Michela Gallo, CEO and Founder at TETIS INSTITUTE (Università di Genova); Elisa Riva, Head of Marketing & Communication at CARBONSINK; Arcangelo Sassolino, artist and contributor to the Malta Pavilion at this year’s Biennale di Venezia.

“Our support to an initiative of this nature forms part of our overall ESG strategy,” said Franco De Gabriele, Chief Commercial Officer of IZI Group plc.

"Like every other business intertwined with environmental, social and governance, the Group has created an ESG proposition based on providing meaningful support to the arts and culture, sports and education in particular. The theme presented at the Biennale di Venezia, in which responsible art was at the core of the discussion, is a theme that we endorse as it revolves around the notion of sustainability and responsibility in one of the main pillars of modern society – the art.”