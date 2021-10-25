Betting accumulators are a fantastic feature designed by sportsbooks to boost odds. However, IZIBET, Malta’s premium betting brand, has turbo-boosted this feature to offer so much more.

Bonus on Multiples is an exclusive IZIBET online feature that gives you the opportunity not only to have your odds enhanced, but also to give you bonuses on top of these increased odds. The more you add to your bet, the bigger your bonus will be.

Boost your odds

Regular accumulator bets allow players to add multiple selections on various markets to one betslip. The outcome of the match or event will determine whether the wager has been successful. With various selections in place, players will need to ensure that all selections are met within the match to secure a profit.

Accumulator betting will boost odds for players, however, a bonus on accumulator betting means that players will get a bonus percentage for every extra selection they make. For example, if a player has six-folds, they will get a bonus boost of 10 per cent on their winnings, if they have 11 folds, they will get 30 per cent etc. With a 17 folds and upwards giving you a massive 70 per cent bonus, IZIBET is supercharging your winnings.

Added to the already raised odds, this boost makes the wager that much more desirable, and the outcome that much more profitable!

How can I play?

By signing into your IZIBET online account and making selections for your accumulator, you will be entitled to a bonus multiplier from four-folds onwards. The tiered bonus table will dictate what percentage you’re entitled to. This feature can be applied to football matches ranging from the Premier League to the Champions League and markets therein.

Exclusive IZIBET feature

This brilliant feature offered by IZIBET allows players to get the most out of their betting. For players that bet using accumulators regularly, this is especially exciting as they are getting much more bang for their buck. Why go for a normal acca when you can turbocharge your bet? Have a look at IZIBET’s feature page to find out more.

Disclaimer: IZIBET.com is operated by IZI Interactive Limited and is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority under licences MGA/B2C/223/2011 and MGA/B2C/345/216. Players must be 18 years and over to play. IZIBET urges customers to play responsibly. Visit www.rgf.org.mt for more details.