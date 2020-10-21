IZIBET, Malta’s largest network of gaming premises, has launched a new and innovative mobile app that will make sports betting so much easier than ever before.

The IZI App allows IZIBET’s sports betting retail customers to prepare and build sports bets from the comfort of their home to then place their bets on the self-service betting terminals, transfer them on the mobile app and track the outcome on their mobile devices. Customers can also benefit from ‘Early Cash Out’ on the live sports action, at the right moment anytime, anywhere.

The IZI App offers IZIBET’s customers the possibility to prepare their sports bets through the Bet Builder feature. Customers will now be able to prepare and save their selections into a betting slip on their mobile and transfer their bets to the self-service betting terminal by scanning a unique QR code.

“IZIBET continues to drive innovation across the retail betting sector,” says Sergio Cappitta, IZIBET’s head of operations. “We look forward to seeing the IZI App transform the betting experience for our customers across our network of betting stores.”

“Placement of sports bets will now be even quicker and easier, thanks to the bespoke IZI App, a revolutionary product for our sports betting enthusiasts, seeking mobile convenience combined with a physical retail experience,” says Cappitta on this exciting new product launched by IZIBET.

The IZI App is available for download directly from the self-service betting terminals in all IZIBET outlets or alternatively, customers can also visit www.app.izibet.com to download the IZI App via a QR Code. IZIBET punters can also learn about the App by following a step-by-step tutorial made available in all IZIBET stores across Malta and Gozo and online. For more details follow IZIBET on Facebook and Instagram.

IZIBET is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority MGA/B2C/223/2011. Players must be 18 years and over to visit any IZIBET outlet. IZIBET supports responsible gaming and encourages players to Play responsibly. For more details visit www.rfg.org.mt.