The FA Trophy will have new title sponsors from this season after the Malta Football Association has signed a commercial agreement with betting company Izibet for the next three years.
The agreement was announced Bjorn Vassallo, the MFA president, during a press conference at the MFA Centenary Hall in Ta’ Qali and said that it was a clear statement that football is starting to attract more private entities to invest in the Beautiful Game, here.
“During the past few months there were a lot of companies who showed strong interest to associate themselves in Maltese football and that is a clear sign that the game has become increasingly popular,” Vassallo said.
Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us