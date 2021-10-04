The FA Trophy will have new title sponsors from this season after the Malta Football Association has signed a commercial agreement with betting company Izibet for the next three years.

The agreement was announced Bjorn Vassallo, the MFA president, during a press conference at the MFA Centenary Hall in Ta’ Qali and said that it was a clear statement that football is starting to attract more private entities to invest in the Beautiful Game, here.

“During the past few months there were a lot of companies who showed strong interest to associate themselves in Maltese football and that is a clear sign that the game has become increasingly popular,” Vassallo said.

