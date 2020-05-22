All Izibet outlets across Malta and Gozo have reopened for the public. The 34 shops have been equipped to ensure a safe environment to customers and employees alike.

To protect the safety of all customers and staff, all those entering any one of the Izibet outlets are being advised to follow all instructions issued by the public health authorities displayed in all the outlets. These include social distancing measures.

All Izibet staff will be wearing facemasks or protective shields at all times while customers are obliged to do the same. Hand-sanitizers will be available for free upon entry into every outlet and shop attendants will disinfect the premises regularly throughout the day.

Two new shops have been added to the Izibet family as a new outlet opens in Bizazza Street Sliema followed by another new shop in Għajnsielem, bringing the total number of shops to 34, by far Malta’s largest network of controlled gaming premises.

While the world eagerly awaits more sports activities to resume at the earliest possible, Izibet offers a variety of other live sport betting options, including exclusive horse race betting from France and innovative betting formats such as eSports and Virtual Sports. In the last months Izibet extended their offering in virtual sports through the introduction of a new range of virtual sports games added to the current portfolio of games found in all Izibet outlets. All games will be played over the counter.

Until further notice, self-service betting terminals and video lottery terminals will be disabled as part of the health and safety measures introduced by the local health authorities. Customers can also play online on www.izibet.com.

To play in an Izibet shop, customers should be of 18 years and over. Play responsibly. Visit Remote Gaming Foundation at www.rgf.org.mt.

Izibet is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority: MGA/B2C/223/2011 and MGA/B2C/345/2016