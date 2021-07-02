As part of its growth strategy through the expansion of the retail store network, IZIBET has complemented its retail operation with the launch of a new digital platform. The new and improved website provides customers numerous advantages when compared to the older version that the company had launched in 2016. The new website provides among others, an extensive array of betting markets including betting on popular sports events, betting on international horse race, virtual sports, and e-sports. The website also offers the possibility for players to engage in over 17,000 weekly pre-match betting markets as well as live ‘in-play’ betting.

IZIBET.COM also offers a new comprehensive online casino product, featuring live casino games, slots, and instant scratch cards from the world’s leading game service providers, respectively. Entry into the casino foray, provides IZIBET with a stronger brand presence in the local market by allowing its customers with a distinct and more extensive product offering.

If your preference is the world-famous Book-of-Ra or any one of the Novomatic casino games, if you fancy your chances on the Evolution live roulette or want to try your luck on an instant game of scratch cards, www.izibet.com is the ideal website for you. Share the thrill with your friends through the option of ‘share your bet’ with friends or make use of the sports bet builder to facilitate an accumulator bet on the world’s best international sports events.

“We are glad to have taken Malta’s leading sports betting brand online,” said Robert Galea, Chief Operating Officer of IZI Interactive, operators for izibet.com.

“The site scores the ultimate sports betting experience goal by offering the widest choice of sports betting markets, including horse racing events from the best venues worldwide, virtual gaming and e-sports. We are also happy that IZIBET is now also offering thousands of casino games at a touch of a button,” Galea concluded.

Esports and Virtual Games have become staple products on offer at izibet.com. Games like Counterstrike, Dota 2, StarCraft and FIFA can all be enjoyed by customers as well as many other e-sports events one can chose to bet on. Virtual games are available through the day and night, and bets can be placed with quick turnaround times.

In a market that is highly competitive, www.izibet.com is likely to carve a meaningful space in the Maltese gaming market by providing a service charter like no other. The customer experience has been central to the project, incorporating an incredible eye for detail throughout the various stages of the customer journey, including registration, deposits, withdrawals, and customer care.

Disclaimer: IZIBET.COM is operated by IZI Interactive Limited and is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority under licence MGA/B2C/345/2016. Players must be 18 years and over to play. IZIBET urges customers to play responsibly. Visit www.rgf.org.mt for more details.