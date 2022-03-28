Caroline Van Marcke, a non-executive member of Izola Bank's board since January 2000, has been appointed as the bank's new chairperson.

She succeeds her mother Magdalena De Roeck who has served as chairperson for the past 12 years.

A business engineering graduate from the Solvay Business School at the University of Brussels, Caroline Van Marcke is the CEO and Executive Director of the Van Marcke Group, a position which she has held since 2014.

The group, parent company to Izola Bank plc, is a well-known family-owned business founded in 1929. It specialises in the wholesaling, retailing and distribution of energy-efficient heating, sanitary ware and plumbing supplies for both the B2B and B2C markets and is also active in the manufacturing, real estate and banking industries.

As a keen advocate for the environment, in 2019 Caroline Van Marcke realised her futureproof vision of building a fully carbon-neutral distribution centre in Belgium with 518 geothermal drillings and 14,000 solar panels on its roof.

Speaking on her new appointment, Van Marcke said: "Today, the bank has a rock-solid foundation on which to build, achieved through years of being a trusted and secure partner to our customers. In leading the Board, two of my key objectives will be achieving continued stability in a rapidly changing economic environment and positioning the bank to remain relevant to our customers."

Andrew Mifsud, CEO of Izola Bank plc added: "From initially servicing only the Van Marcke group, the bank now offers a range of products from commercial lending and invoice financing to home loans and personal savings."

Izola Bank initially gained a license as a credit institution in Malta in 1994. Over the years it has expanded its online activities to serve an increasing business and personal banking customer base across Malta, Belgium and France.