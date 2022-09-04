Izzo calls for focus ahead of key Slovenia clash The Malta waterpolo national team face their ‘most important’ fixture of the European Championships on Sunday morning when they take on Slovenia in the opening positional play-off in Split (start: 11.30am).

Malta coach Karl Izzo has been repeatedly highlighting this match as the most important fixture for his side as should they prevail against the strong Slovenians they will ensure a finish away from the bottom two places in the championships, as happened in their previous three participations.

The players head into this match in high spirits after their impressive showing against the more-quoted France on Friday, which saw the team still in contention for victory after the first three sessions.

“I was delighted with our performance against France,” Izzo told the Times of Malta.

