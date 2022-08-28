The Malta waterpolo national team is determined to make the country proud when on Monday they kick off their commitments at the European Championships in Split, Croatia.

The national team, spearheaded by national coach Karl Izzo, left the islands yesterday to compete in the championship finals that will see the participation of the continent’s elite.

Malta open their commitments on Monday when they face hosts Croatia at 9pm and coach Karl Izzo said that the goal is to finish among the top 14 in the 16-team tournament.

“It’s always a huge honour for us to compete in such prestigious tournaments,” the Malta coach told the Times of Malta.

“This is the fourth successive time that Malta is competing against Europe’s elite. Unfortunately, the build-up for this tournament has not been perfect for us. The national championship has only finished a week ago and during the last month there were a lot of matches played at high intensity with the result that players are still recovering.

