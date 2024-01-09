Aquatic Sports Association of Malta (ASA) president Karl Izzo hailed the character shown by the Malta waterpolo national team during their stunning 13-11 win over Israel at the European Championship on Sunday.

Milan Cirovic’s boys fought back from three goals down to secure their first win at the 2024 European Championship and their maiden success in the group stage of a continental finals.

Izzo said that the team’s triumph against Israel was a real show of character from the players who had started the match with the wrong approach.

“This was a match which really showed the strong character of this team,” Izzo told the Times of Malta.

“The way how the win matured was very beautiful, but I have to be sincere when saying that the team’s performance was certainly not what we expected, particularly at the start of the match."

