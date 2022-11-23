Karl Izzo launched his electoral programme ahead of his bid to be elected as the new president of the Aquatic Sports Association.

The Malta waterpolo national team coach will go head-to-head with current ASA president Joe Caruana Curran in the governing body’s elections on Tuesday, November 29.

In an event held on Tuesday evening, there were several former and current national team players present as well as several officials who are involved in aquatic sport in Malta.

Izzo said that his mission was to support all local aquatic clubs in the achievement of their goals and objectives, whilst driving nationwide collaboration to make aquatic sports easily accessible to the Maltese population.

Izzo’s electoral programme is based on five pillars namely strategic plan, financial stability, education programmes and best practices, attractive competitions and Gozo.

Click here for full story