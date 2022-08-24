Malta national team coach Karl Izzo has included four young players in his squad for the upcoming European Championships that will get under way on Monday in Split, Croatia.

Izzo had originally named a 20-man squad which had been training together for the past few days at the National Pool with a view of finally selecting his final 14 players that will represent Malta in Croatia.

Izzo is forced to do without four key players for the championship as Jordan Camilleri has pulled out due to family reasons, Jake Muscat is recovering from knee surgery while Stevie Camilleri turned down the call-up as he opted to take some rest after a gruelling season and Jerome Gabaretta also turned down the chance to be part of the squad for personal reasons.

The Malta coach has named a squad that bodes blend of youth and experience in their fourth successive participation at the European Championship finals.

Click here for full story