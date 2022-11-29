Karl Izzo is set to be appointed as the new president of the Aquatic Sports Association on Tuesday evening as current incumbent Joe Caruana Curran decided to retire his nomination hours before the Annual General Meeting at the Tal-Qroqq headquarters.

Caruana Curran was vying for a fourth term in charge of the ASA but decided to pull out of the race in the eleventh hour, opening the way for Izzo, the current Malta waterpolo national team coach, to be approved as the new president of the association.

Caruana Curran’s withdrawal from Tuesday’s elections brings to an end his 12-year-spell as president of the ASA that has seen the sport, particularly waterpolo, reach unprecedented heights with the men’s national team qualifying four times in for the tournament finals and achieving an historic 14th place in this year’s tournament.

After this unexpected twist, Izzo will now need to seek the approval of the delegates from the 14 clubs, hailing from waterpolo, swimming and open water swimming, who are eligible to attend the meeting.

