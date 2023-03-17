The JA Europe 2023 Leadership Summit opened yesterday, March 16, in Malta, at Radisson Blu Resort & Spa, Golden Sands.

The international conference, hosted by JA Malta, has welcomed all the JA Europe board and JA CEOs, and for the first time ever, also the various board members from over 40 countries. The event brings together these experts from across JA Europe to discuss ways to further support future generations of entrepreneurs and increase the impact of the wide-reaching network, which teaches young people to develop the skillset and mindset to create businesses, find meaningful employment and build thriving communities.

Founded over a century ago, JA is one of the largest youth-serving NGOs, is in the top seven most impactful NGOs in the world and has been a Nobel Peace Prize nominee for two years running. The JA Worldwide network delivers hands-on learning in entrepreneurship, work readiness and financial literacy, creating pathways for employability, job creation and financial success. In the last year alone, the network – which operates in more than 100 countries, including Malta for the past 34 years – delivered over 15 million student-learning experiences for employment and entrepreneurship through its programmes.

The first day of the high-level conference opened with speeches from JA Europe Chairman Adam Warby, JA Europe CEO Salvatore Nigro, and JA Malta Chairperson Chris Vassallo Cesareo, among others.

The opening ceremony of the Leadership Summit.

“Entrepreneurship not only creates new opportunities and jobs, but it also creates new ways of seeing the world – it’s the spark of prosperity,” said Chris Vassallo Cesareo.

“This Summit is where we will be working on our strategic execution, coming together to share what we have learnt over the years, as well as our visions and ambitions,” said Salvatore Nigro. “We are here to celebrate those who are shining as our students and alumni.”

Adam Warby agreed in his address, saying, “We are here to learn and collaborate and inspire youth to envision a new and brighter future.

”Following the opening ceremony, the first workshop set the JA Europe strategy for 2023-2027, based on the four pillars of accelerate digital, empower the underserved, cultivate partnerships and strengthen the ONEJA. At the workshop, JA shared that it has already led an important initiative to support earthquake victims in Turkey, as well as various others to support youth in Ukraine. It also announced that JA Europe has just secured the largest funding project from the European commission of almost €4 million – of which Malta is also part – which seeks to upskill and reskill youth in the retail sector with tech such as Artificial Intelligence, Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality.

The JA Europe 2023 Leadership Summit, held across March 16 and 17, also features a series of sessions focusing on key topics related to the NGO’s programmes, including Finance & Compliance, PR & Communication, Program Development and Business Development. While day one ended with a Gala Dinner for all attendees, the conference will close on March 17 with a Networking Dinner.

On March 18, Sixth Formers from the student JA Malta Company Programme teams will proudly present their Mini-Company products at the JA Malta MarketPlace between 9.30am and 3pm at the Valletta Entrance (opposite the Parliament Building). Officially being opened by Dr Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament, the popular annual event is free to attend and invites the public to browse and purchase products supporting the participating students’ efforts.