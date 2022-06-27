Shericka Jackson delivered on her promise to produce something special in the women’s 200m with a world-leading 21.55 seconds (0.0m/s) on Sunday’s final day of the Jamaican National Athletics Championships.
Jamaican track stars produced the third-fastest event ever at the world team trials in the national stadium at Kingston, with Jackson completing th 100-200 sprint double impressively.
After Friday’s 100m victory, Jackson surprised herself with a 200m performance that trails only US legend Florence Griffith-Joyner’s 34-year-old world record 21.34 seconds and the Jamaican record 21.53 by Elaine Thompson-Herah at last year’s Tokyo Olympics.
“Honestly, I am shocked by the time,” Jackson said. “I never expected to go that fast. I knew that I had something special in my legs but to run that fast. I’m just grateful.”
