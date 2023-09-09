Shericka Jackson ran the fourth fastest ever 200m at the Brussels Diamond League on Friday but the 35-year-old world record of polarising American Florence Griffith-Joyner remains frustratingly out of reach.

Jamaican sprinter Jackson, 29, clocked 21.48sec (wind: +0.2 m/s) and now holds three of the four fastest times over the distance of 21.41sec, 21.45 and Friday’s victory.

However, the 21.34sec run by Griffith-Joyner at the 1988 Olympics remains the gold standard.

“I’m very happy with my race. I really felt good, I’m convinced that this record is coming, that I’m getting closer to it,” said the double world champion.

“It’s been a good season. I hope to get one more victory and get closer to this record,” added Jackson who will try again to break the world record at the season-ending Diamond League finals in Eugene on September 16 and 17.

