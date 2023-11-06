Chelsea ended nine-man Tottenham’s unbeaten start to the Premier League season as Nicolas Jackson’s hat-trick inspired a 4-1 win in a chaotic clash filled with VAR drama on Monday.

Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino was able to savour a sweet victory over Tottenham on his first return to the club since his sacking in 2019.

But the Argentine’s revenge mission was overshadowed by an incredible litany of controversial incidents including red cards for Tottenham duo Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie.

