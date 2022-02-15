Lamont Marcell Jacobs told AFP he wants to prove that his shock Olympic 100 metres triumph was no fluke as he gears up for this year’s indoor and outdoor world championships.

The Italian sprinter said in an interview that he was “getting back in shape” after his recent return to competition more than six months after pulling off that stunning victory at the Tokyo Games.

“I would like to run every two days,” said 27-year-old Jacobs.

“My aim is above all to try to win everything possible to maintain the standard I set in Tokyo.”

