Olympic 100m champion Marcell Jacobs, who injured his thigh at the recent World Championships, can resume training but remains doubtful for the European Championships, the Italian athletic federation (FIDAL) said Monday.

FIDAL said on its web site that Jacobs “will be evaluated in the next few days”.

The 100m heats at the European Championships in Munich start on August 15.

Jacobs who won individual and relay sprint golds in Tokyo last year, withdrew before the July 17 semi-finals of the 100m race at the worlds in Eugene due to a muscle injury in his right thigh.

An MRI scan on Monday in Rome concluded that the injury had healed but some bruising remained.

“This state of affairs means that training can be resumed, with ultrasound monitoring,” the federation added.

