Italy’s Lamont Marcell Jacobs added the world indoor 60m crown to his Olympic 100m title as he scorched to victory in track’s shortest event in Belgrade on Saturday.

Jacobs timed 6.41 seconds, producing a savage, perfectly-timed dip at the line to nudge ahead of defending champion Christian Coleman of the United States.

Coleman’s teammate Marvin Bracy claimed bronze in 6.44sec.

Jacobs, wearing a blue singlet and shorts, was drawn in lane five outside Bracy, with Coleman in three.

The trio were all fast out of their blocks, Coleman taking a slight lead as they fired down the bright blue track at the Stark Arena.

