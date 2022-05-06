Olympic champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs runs his first 100 metres since his shock win at the Tokyo Games last year in Saturday’s Kip Keino Classic meet in the Kenyan capital.

Jacobs and silver medallist Fred Kerley will go head-to-head for the first time since the Olympics.

Their clash comes six weeks since Jacobs stormed to victory to take the world indoor 60m gold in Belgrade when the Italian chased down the American world 100m champion Christian Coleman in the final.

Nairobi’s Kasarani stadium is braced for the biggest track and field showdown of the year so far, the third in the World Athletics Continental tour, as some of the world’s top sprinters get an early test of their form two months before the world championships.

