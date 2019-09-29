A friend of mine has a new view from her upstairs window. The view of beer bellies, sprouting moobs and hairy chests. She also has a new soundtrack to her evenings: raucous laughter, loud mobile phone chatting, splashing of water and clinking of glass going on till the early morning.

The house opposite her has been sold off and turned into, surprise, surprise, a block of grey apartments, with the must-have see-through glass instead of balcony railings (they’re everywhere these days: they started off, understandably, in apartments with a view but now they’re being installed even in flats with views of scrapyards).

The penthouse of this block is a bit special. It has had a shiny, brown, outdoor bath installed on its terrace.

Here, the owner likes to entertain his male, bulky and rather loud friends; and sometimes his female, skinny, giggling friends too. The men come with their shirts unbuttoned up to the navel, they strip off, grab a beer and plonk in the hot tub. The beer is followed by Moet Chandon, “Only the best! Hij!”. Their outdoor-bath-conversations, in this otherwise quiet, residential area, can be heard from the end of the street.

Let’s pause awhile. To me a whirpool bath is something you’d find in a spa. Jacuzzi equals massage, equals hammam, equals peace-and-quiet and me-time. But reader, I clearly need to keep up.

This week I watched Malta, Mediterranean Jewel; Corruption Paradise, an investigative documentary by the French TV channel M6. And it suddenly dawned on me that jacuzzis are now the in thing you must have at home or in your hotel room if you’ve climbed the social ladder. A swimming pool, for example, does not cut it anymore. Everyone has it (erm, before Super One send a drone – I don’t). In fact, the order of social achievement is thus: Polo shirt with upturned collar, tick. Rolex, tick. Swimming pool, tick. Power boat, tick. Jacuzzi? Mela.

You see, in a hot tub, you can sit there, with your arms sprawled wide open, while the water spouts tickle your back and your patata; and in one hand you can hold a champagne flute and with the other you can squeeze the, ahem, shoulder of a girl in bikini. Oh, and ideally you have a mirror on the wall opposite so that a) you can admire how far you’ve come in life and b) you can take photos of yourself in the water box and post on Facebook and everyone can admire how far you’ve come in life.

Yeah, wink, wink, if a millionaire passport applicant has a criminal record, he can still get a Maltese passport

I was enthralled by the Malta shown in that documentary – a Malta of, well, what can we call it? Black marble, gold sink taps and… decadence?

The French documentary followed Luke Chetcuti, son of Emperor Hugo, as he went about his daily life. It felt sad. I thought he looked like a Little Lord Fauntleroy wearing those OTT bespoke suits in those clubs which belonged to his late father.

Clearly, though, he’s tapping into people’s need to show their affluence. It is what people want and he’s giving it to them even if it might mean texting a minister here and there for some peddling influence to ensure that he has the space to do it.

He’s also taken over his father’s charity donation habits. We see the young Chetcuti at the Ursuline orphanage, Father Christmas-like, handing out bags of brand new toys to the children. The Mother Superior simpers with delight at the shower of presents. And then she shows the camera crew the garden swimming pool the Chetcuti Empire built for the orphanage.

At one point the French journalist reminds the nun of the dubious origins of Chetcuti Senior’s fortune which include strip clubs and an uncle being arrested for drug dealings. “I’m sure some Catholics would not be too happy with that … do you mind it?” he asks her.

What do you think the nun said? Did she reply “Good Lord! I had no idea! Young lives are being lost to drugs! I will certainly look into the matter!”. No. Maybe she said, “I’ll discuss the matter with my Archbishop.” Neither. Without batting an eye, she replied, “We appreciate it very much. Really.” And she’d really like some outdoor showers to go with the pool, please. Next up? I bet it’ll be a hot tub. So here we have it, even a nun is blinded by the chance of a little bling.

The docu-investigation then moves on to another Chetcuti, a certain lawyer by the name of Jean Philippe (not related to the other one I presume, and may I add, no relation of mine). Chetcuti’s firm is a main sub-agent for Henley and Partners – the ones selling Maltese passports.

Dr Chetcuti is filmed bragging to an undercover journalist about his close friendships with the Prime Minister, the Minister of Justice and the Parliamentary Secretary in charge of the sale of citizenship scheme. “My wife is the parliamentary secretary’s best friend; Owen and I are old colleagues; and I went on the school bus with the Prime Minister… so yeah, wink, wink, if a passport applicant has a criminal record, he can still get a Maltese passport, no worries,” he said, his eyes in the shape of euro signs.

Does it matter if Russian/Chinese/Nigerian crook millionaires become Maltese citizens? Well, lots of people are pocketing hefty sums of money thanks to the scheme – and money means installing that open-air hot tub, and champagne parties. Allura, so what if they’re very dodgy? Better rich crooks than those poverty-stricken social failures known as sub-Saharan migrants.

Ultimately, the most disgusting thing is that the Prime Minister is clearly hell bent on protecting jacuzzi-setters, even if the race to jump in the water is dirtying the country’s soul to the very core.

