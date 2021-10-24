While on an incentive trip to Malta, international skincare and beauty products company JAFRA Cosmetics chose a Ħamrun school to donate and plant 100 indigenous trees and shrubs propagated from local seeds, as part of the company’s corporate social responsibility strategy.

The tree-planting activity took place at the Guardian Angel Secondary Education Resource Centre on October 15.

During her speech, head of school Darlene Borg said that “these new shrubs and trees will be an asset for the school, whose environment is unique compared to the mainstream ones”.

The school, which forms part of St Ġorġ Preca College, hosts about 80 students with severe learning difficulties. Borg also mentioned that “apart from the environmental benefits, engaging in such social experiences is highly beneficial for the students, who are able to spend time with people outside of the school organisation”.

At the end of the activity, the students presented a commemorative plaque to JAFRA’s general director and the director of sales, together with clay tokens handmade by the students themselves, to every participant.

JAFRA was hosted by Colours of Malta, a local destination management company, while the coordination of the rural CSR activity was entrusted to social enterprise Merill Rural Network.

NGOs ACT and MaYA Foundation offered their expertise throughout the event.