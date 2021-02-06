Jaguar has released a new limited edition F-Type sports car, as part of an attempt to provide ‘the perfect antidote’ to Blue Monday – the most depressing day of the year.

Called the F-Type Reims Edition, it gets a stunning paint job, with this particular shade called French Racing Blue.

Limited to just 150 units, it’s based on a choice of either P300 or P450 models with rear-wheel-drive.

As well as the paint job, the Reims Edition gets 20-inch alloy wheels and the black pack fitted as standard, which adds gloss black side vents, Jaguar logos and grille surround.

Inside it gets the ebony interior combination with the interior black pack fitted to complement the exterior, which sees various parts switched out for gloss black versions. It also gets the fixed panoramic roof, heated seats and the climate pack, which adds two-zone climate control, heated steering wheel and a heated windscreen.