Jaguar marks the 60th anniversary of the inimitable Mk 2 with a very special set of photographs that pay homage to the style, creativity and individuality of one of the world’s best-loved saloon cars.

‘Rooms by Rankin’ is a unique partnership between Jaguar and internationally renowned fashion and style photographer Rankin, designed to celebrate the character of three key models – XF, XE and Mk 2.

For the third and final instalment, Rankin created ‘Period Drama’ for the Mk 2 – a bespoke, white-out room complete with a mesmerising pattern of black polka dots.

Rankin said: “The Jaguar Mk 2 is a very special car – undeniably beautiful and well-proportioned. I wanted to create something that celebrated the Mk 2’s form and its heritage, but also had a thoroughly modern edge to it. That’s why I chose to use polka dots.”

Jaguar design director, Julian Thomson, added: “Polka dots are perfect for the Mk 2. They can be wistfully nostalgic and they also have a modern currency that makes them a timeless classic. Rankin has managed to produce a truly standout creation. It’s elegant and has a captivating charm that we all appreciate at Jaguar.”

The Mk 2 featured in the 'Rooms by Rankin' partnership is a dark blue 3.8-litre manual from the Jaguar Classic Collection. In addition to the active vehicle collection housed at its Classic Works facility in Coventry, Jaguar Classic offers sales, servicing, restoration expertise and parts to keep these treasured classics on the road for future generations to appreciate.

Launched in 1959 at the Earls Court Motor Show, London, the Jaguar Mk 2 became an overnight sensation with its daring design, graceful curves and powerful XK-derived six-cylinder engines.

In addition to its supreme road-going performance, the Jaguar Mk 2 was extremely competitive on the track, scoring countless saloon car victories in the hands of greats such as Roy Salvadori and Graham Hill.