Jaguar Classic is commemorating its E-Type’s first race win with a series of limited-run re-stored E-Types.

Seven pairs of the Project EP models will be created, with each duo consisting of one Oulton Blue drophead coupe inspired by the ‘ECD 400’ driven by Graham Hill and a Crystal Grey fixed-head coupe that draws inspiration from the one piloted by Roy Salvadori.

The original cars made their racing debut in April 1961, just a month after the production E-Type first took to the stage at the Geneva Motor Show. Just a month later, two E-Types took first and third positions in the Oulton Park Trophy for GT cars, sparking a considerable racing career for the lightweight model.

