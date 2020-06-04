The film captures the F-Pace range – including the 550PS, V8 supercharged SVR model – and its breadth of luxury and performance. The F-PACE SVR showcased its dynamic ability, courtesy of its specially tuned chassis, on the twisting hairpin bends of Velefique, southern Spain. The powerful SVR accelerates from 0-100km/h in 4.3 seconds.

Jaguar worked with Canon to build the ultimate camera vehicle for the shoot. The crew rigged an F-Pace with a highly-advanced Russian Arm – a remote-controlled camera crane – fitted with Canon’s new EOS camera. The vehicle was covered in a purposeful matte black body wrap to minimise reflections in the subject vehicles during filming.

Just as the professional-quality camera can be fine-tuned to suit a variety of complex filming tasks, customers can also personalise the driving experience of F-Pace using Jaguar’s Configurable Dynamics. The intuitive technology allows drivers to tailor the vehicle set-up to suit their personal preference by choosing Normal or Sports settings for the suspension, throttle response, gearbox and steering.

F-Pace features double-wishbone front and Integral Link rear suspension to provide dynamic handling and comfort; attributes which helped the camera rig maintain its composure on the twisting mountain roads.

The Advanced Electronic Image Stabilisation of the Canon EOS C500 Mark II and Dual Pixel Auto Focus functionality ensured both SUVs remained perfectly in focus throughout, with the camera suspended from the highly manoeuvrable arm of the crane system.

The new camera shoots 5.9K quality footage at up to 60 frames per second. When travelling at its 283km/h top speed, the F-Pace SVR covers 78.7 metres every second, which means the performance SUV would travel just 1.31m in the time taken for the advanced new camera to capture a single frame.