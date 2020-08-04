Jaguar intends to keep the I-Pace as its flagship electric vehicle long into the future, even as existing model lines gain electric versions.

The next generation XJ will be available with an electric only version that will prove a compelling alternative to the Tesla Model S, and electric versions of other Jaguar vehicles are likely to feature in their next generational updates.

(Jaguar)

However, Andre Oosthuizen, Jaguar communications director, indicated that once electric models become the new normal, that won’t spell the end of the line for I-Pace.

Speaking to the PA news agency ahead of the reveal of the EV’s 2021 update, he said: “That’s always an interesting question. We see the I-Pace as a trend-setter and that will continue, and the I-Pace will embolden the future of electric vehicles around it.”

(Jaguar)

The 2021 Jaguar I-Pace was revealed recently, with a new infotainment system and a faster charging system as standard. Its electric powertrain makes 394bhp and it has a range of 292 miles (470 kilometres).