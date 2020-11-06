A new noise cancellation system has been developed by Jaguar Land Rover to help make cabins quieter and more relaxing.

Set to be introduced on its facelifted Jaguar F-Pace, Jaguar XF and Range Rover Velar models, the technology is capable of lowering unwanted noise ‘peaks’ by 10 decibels, while overall levels can be brought down by between three and four decibels. According to JLR, it’s equivalent to turning down the stereo by four ‘steps’.

A sensor is placed near each wheel to analyse road noise.

The system therefore creates a quieter and more relaxed cabin, therefore reducing driver fatigue – particularly over longer journeys. Recent research by the National Centre for Biotechnology found that fatigue has a drastic effect on driver response times, with tired motorists recording average reaction time increases of 16.72 per cent compared with someone who is fully alert.

Active road noise cancellation technology not only has the potential to improve road safety but also well-being and quality of life for our customers - Dr Steve Iley, Jaguar Land Rover chief medical officer

However, this new system uses sensors on each wheel to monitor vibrations from the road surface. Using this information, it can then calculate the opposite soundwave required to remove the noise heard by those inside the cabin. It even means that the sounds made by potholes can be completely removed from the interior of the car.

Iain Suffied, Jaguar Land Rover refinement advanced technologies specialist, said: “We are committed to creating a haven for our customers and this new technology allows us to remove unwanted noises from the cabin. It makes the experience more tranquil, improving passenger well-being and helping to reduce cognitive load and thus reaction times. This research is all part of the journey to Destination Zero.”

Active noise cancellation is used via the car’s sound system, and can even work out how many people are within the car in order to adjust the amount of sound cancellation required by using the individual seatbelt sensors.